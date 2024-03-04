SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOST opened at $23.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.78. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Toast’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

