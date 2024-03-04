Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,813 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.07 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.