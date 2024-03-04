Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.26 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $138.26 million and $29.68 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

