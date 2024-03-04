CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Up 39.5% in February

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of CMAXW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. CareMax has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.