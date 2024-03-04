Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Declines By 8.1%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 317.3 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of BZZUF opened at $35.07 on Monday. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Get Buzzi alerts:

Buzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.