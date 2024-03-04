Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Declines By 8.1%

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 317.3 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of BZZUF opened at $35.07 on Monday. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Buzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.