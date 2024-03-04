Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $191.22 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 127,728,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.40661835 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $22,486,574.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

