iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

