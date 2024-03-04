Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $355.88 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 98.7% higher against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $355.88 million and $19.99 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 12.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $15,942,179.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 12.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $15,942,179.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com."

