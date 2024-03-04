Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rises By 13.9%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 3.4 %

FBIZ stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.77. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 88.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

