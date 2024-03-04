Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 541.21%.
DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.
