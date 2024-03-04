Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,900 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,306 shares of company stock worth $2,036,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

