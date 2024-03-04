Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Expands By 37.3%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Canacol Energy stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 16.61%. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

