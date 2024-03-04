abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

