Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 328,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of ACRV opened at $5.70 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACRV shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.