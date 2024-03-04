Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 5.2 %

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.54.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 70.22% and a negative net margin of 127.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

