Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,538,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.5 days.
Capital Power Trading Up 1.0 %
Capital Power stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. Capital Power has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $34.51.
Capital Power Company Profile
