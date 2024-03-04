Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,479 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

