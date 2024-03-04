Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCVI. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCVI stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

