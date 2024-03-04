Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $257.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.48. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

