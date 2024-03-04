The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Reduced by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,654 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

