Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 201.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ON were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 1,512.4% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 415,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 389,452 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ON by 135.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ON by 243.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $7,635,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ONON opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

