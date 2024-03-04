Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $449.21 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $453.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.13.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

