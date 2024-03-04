Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 770,442 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 507.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,442 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

