General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 930.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $271.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $274.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

