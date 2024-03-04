Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

