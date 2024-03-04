American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AHR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

AHR stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

