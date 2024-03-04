DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $127.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 131.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

