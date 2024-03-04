Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $124.37 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.