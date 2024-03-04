IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $239.47 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $239.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

