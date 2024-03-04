Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.23% of Methode Electronics worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,903,000 after acquiring an additional 364,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $4,507,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE MEI opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

