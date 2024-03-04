Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,476.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.22 per share, with a total value of $103,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $103,087.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

MRCY stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.