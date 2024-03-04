UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,142 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in UGI by 7.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 11.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $16,279,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 113.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $37.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.18%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

