Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $46.84 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

