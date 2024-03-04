Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 133.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

