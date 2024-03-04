The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $155.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.70. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -287.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.