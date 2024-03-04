Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 106,964 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,964 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

