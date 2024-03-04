AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

