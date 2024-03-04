Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 73,666 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 380.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,666 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $86,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

