Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TR

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,303,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.