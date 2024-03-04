Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Insider Activity
In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,928 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVLV. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVLV
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.