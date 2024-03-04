Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,928 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVLV. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

