VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from VEEM’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.
VEEM Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77.
About VEEM
