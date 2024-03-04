SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from SG Fleet Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.
About SG Fleet Group
