National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.46 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.459 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.42.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
