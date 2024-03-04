Worley Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:WOR)

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Worley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Worley alerts:

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.