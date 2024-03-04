Worley Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:WOR)

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Worley Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About Worley
