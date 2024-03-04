Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

