Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.2%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

