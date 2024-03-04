Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

