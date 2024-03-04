Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 72 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,803.61 ($48.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,451.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,021.37. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,500 ($31.71) and a one year high of GBX 3,830 ($48.58). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,275 ($54.22) to GBX 4,375 ($55.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

