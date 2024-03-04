Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 72 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,803.61 ($48.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,451.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,021.37. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,500 ($31.71) and a one year high of GBX 3,830 ($48.58). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,275 ($54.22) to GBX 4,375 ($55.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clarkson

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.