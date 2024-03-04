Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 33,697 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 292.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,697 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $183.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.72 and a 200 day moving average of $184.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

