Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $186.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

